Light Aircraft Crashes in Urals Lake, Two Dead

A light plane crashed into a lake in the southern Urals Republic of Bashkortostan on Sunday, killing two people onboard, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said.

UFA, September 1 (RIA Novosti) – A light plane crashed into a lake in the southern Urals Republic of Bashkortostan on Sunday, killing two people onboard, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said.

The aircraft crashed into a lake in the republic’s Kushnarenkovsky district at around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The pilot and his 15-year-old passenger drowned in the lake, a local police spokesman said. The plane crash may have been caused by a “wing failure,” he added.

Meanwhile, investigators have blamed “pilot error” for the crash. They said the pilot had tried to perform an aerobatic maneuver, which resulted in a failure.

Updates with details,adds para 4, changes lead.