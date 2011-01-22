Russian cosmonauts complete ISS spacewalk

Two Russian cosmonauts have successfully completed all assigned tasks during the first spacewalk by the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) in 2011.

Dmitry Kondratyev and Oleg Skripochka spent five and a half hours in space and returned on board the ISS late on Friday.

The cosmonauts installed a high-speed data transmission block on the Russian service module "Zvezda," disabled and dismantled a plasma injector equipment, and installed a TV camera on the MIM mini-research module of the Russian segment of the ISS.

Kondratyev and Skripochka wore new Russian Orlan-MK spacesuits equipped with a digital computer during the mission.

The current ISS crew also includes Russian cosmonaut Alexander Kaleri, NASA astronauts Scott Kelly and Catherine Coleman, and European Space Agency astronaut Paolo Nespoli.

