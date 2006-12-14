Former media official charged with inciting ethnic hatred

NOVOSIBIRSK, December 14 (RIA Novosti) - Prosecutors in Siberia have charged a nationalist leader and former Russian media official with propagating racial hatred, a deputy regional prosecutor said Thursday.

Boris Mironov, former head of the Russian Print Media Committee, was arrested in Moscow Monday and extradited to Novosibirsk in connection with anti-Semitic speeches he made while running for the Novosibirsk Region's governorship in 2003.

Mironov co-chaired a nationalist party that was denied registration in 2003 after its campaign staff printed ballot papers with anti-Semitic statements, which were allegedly addressed to current Novosibirsk Governor Viktor Tolokonsky.

Prosecutors said Mironov, who was dismissed from his post as print media minister in 1994 by then-President Boris Yeltsin for racist publications, had been on the run for three years.

Mironov's lawyers could not be reached for comment.