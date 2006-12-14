Bodies of two sailors from lost fishing boat found in Baltic Sea

The bodies of two Russian sailors from a lost fishing boat in the Baltic Sea have been found, a sea rescue center in the Russian exclave on the Baltic said Thursday.

KALININGRAD, December 14 (RIA Novosti) - The bodies of two Russian sailors from a lost fishing boat in the Baltic Sea have been found, a sea rescue center in the Russian exclave on the Baltic said Thursday.

"A Lithuanian emergencies ministry helicopter discovered the bodies of two sailors from the PTS-0212 fishing vessel at 9:25 a.m. local time. A raft was nearby. No documents were found," a representative said.

He said the search for the remaining four crewmembers of the fishing vessel, which transmitted its final report Monday and then disappeared, is underway.

Lithuanian border guards confirmed that a Lithuanian Air Force helicopter looking for the lost ship discovered two bodies.

The Air Force commander, Arturas Leita, said the ship might have sunk, probably due to bad weather.

The owner of the PTS-0212 reported Tuesday at 11:35 p.m. Moscow time that the vessel failed to arrive at its destination as scheduled.