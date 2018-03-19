Register
02:52 GMT +319 March 2018
BREAKING:
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Moscow Kremlin

Russian Senate Records External Attempts to Meddle in Presidential Election

© Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Get short URL
4181

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian parliament's upper house recorded a number of attempts from other countries to prevent democratic presidential elections and will submit a report listing facts of such attempts by early May, chairman of the Federation Council International Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said Sunday.

"I have no doubt that the election campaign in Russia was a very attractive story for our opponents worldwide, firstly, to discredit Russia in principle through its representation as an undemocratic country, as a country where free elections are impossible," Kosachev told Sputnik.

The actions of opponents were aimed at splitting the society, the lawmaker stressed.

"Secondly, of course, they aimed to weaken the current Russian authorities, so as to divide society from them," he explained.

In particular, there were attempts to finance non-systemic opposition from abroad, Kosachev said.

Russian presidential elections the regions of Russia
© Sputnik/ Alexei Malgavko
LIVE UPDATES: Putin Leading Presidential Election, Wins According to Polls
"We saw how there was an attempt to support the non-systemic opposition, to present the refusal to register one of the candidates from this opposition as a plot completely undermining the democratic character of the campaign as a whole," the senator said.

There were also attempts to support a number of non-governmental organizations to prevent elections in Russia, he added.

"There were many facts, and we saw this in our commission on non-interference, which operates in the Federation Council, many facts of financing non-governmental organizations from abroad," Kosachev said.

Preliminary results of presidential elections in Russia showed the stability of the political system, and the attempts to influence the campaign from the outside resulted in the opposite outcome, Kosachev said.

A woman with a child during the voting at the Russian presidential elections at polling station No. 13-06 in Moscow
© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
How Russians Around the World Cast Their Votes in the Presidential Election
With 70 percent of the protocols processed, the incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin wins with 75.91 percent of the vote.

"The stability of our political system is obvious: support for the Russian president is not in doubt, as the preliminary results show. In my opinion, the ones of this anti-Russian campaign have achieved exactly the opposite result, when these unseemly attempts resulted in the increase of society's consolidation around the actions of the authorities," Kosachev said.

A special commission of the Federation Council will submit a report listing facts of attempts to interfere in presidential elections in Russia by early May, Kosachev concluded.

Related:

Ballot Hunter: Russian Citizen Explains Why He Attends Election But Doesn't Vote
How Russians Around the World Cast Their Votes in the Presidential Election
Italian Musician Mastrangelo Praises Russian Election, Voting for Next President
Presidential Election 2018: Preliminary Results Show Putin in Lead With Over 76%
Russian Election: 'Reaction of Int'l Community to Be Shaped by MSM' - Analyst
Tags:
election meddling, record, Senate, Konstantin Kosachev, Moscow, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse