Russian Teen Caught Defacing Property With 'Die, Communists' Message

A teenager studying at the Russian Grammar School (Gymnasium) at the State Russian Museum in Saint Petersburg was detained Tuesday for drawing an Orthodox cross and a message saying he wished “the Reds” would die on a newspaper stand near the local Communist Party’s office.

Local police promptly arrived on the scene after being notified by passers-by and the 17-year-old student was caught red-handed, St. Petersburg news website Fontanka.ru reported.

READ MORE: Hollywood Stars 'Rooting' for Russian Communist Presidential Contender

The teenager reportedly resisted arrest and was called to administrative account under Article 19.3 of the administrative code: failure to obey a lawful order of a police officer. He was released on his own recognizance soon after his parents arrived at the police station.

The drawings and messages left by the student on the newspaper stand indicate that he deliberately chose a location near the office of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. It is unclear what provoked the teen's outburst. Party representatives haven't commented on the incident.