03:34 GMT +310 March 2018
Communist supporter carries the red flag as others carry a banner declaring Long Live the 88th Anniversary of the October Revolution, during the rally to commemorate the Bolshevik Revolution, marking a long-sacred former holiday that was an official working day for the first time in decades in Moscow, Monday, Nov. 7, 2005.

Russian Teen Caught Defacing Property With 'Die, Communists' Message

© AP Photo/ Ivan Sekretarev
A teenager studying at the Russian Grammar School (Gymnasium) at the State Russian Museum in Saint Petersburg was detained Tuesday for drawing an Orthodox cross and a message saying he wished “the Reds” would die on a newspaper stand near the local Communist Party’s office.

Local police promptly arrived on the scene after being notified by passers-by and the 17-year-old student was caught red-handed, St. Petersburg news website Fontanka.ru reported.

Messages from time capsules on display in Novorossiysk
© Sputnik/ Svetlana Berilo
Mars Landings, Communist Triumph: Soviet Time Capsule Messages From 50 Years Ago
The teenager reportedly resisted arrest and was called to administrative account under Article 19.3 of the administrative code: failure to obey a lawful order of a police officer. He was released on his own recognizance soon after his parents arrived at the police station.

The drawings and messages left by the student on the newspaper stand indicate that he deliberately chose a location near the office of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. It is unclear what provoked the teen's outburst. Party representatives haven't commented on the incident.

arrest, Communist Party, election, Russia
