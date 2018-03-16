Register
23:24 GMT +316 March 2018
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Russian servicemen at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria. File photo

Russian Military at the Hmeymim Air Base Vote Early in Presidential Elections

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
The Russian presidential election is set to take place on March 18, but military personnel at Russia’s base in Syria have already cast their votes, due to local holiday peculiarities.

Russian military personnel at the Hmeymim air base in Syria have already voted in the Russian presidential election, despite the fact that most of the country will make its choice on March 18. This happened because in the Arab Republic, the weekend holiday takes place on Friday, not on Sunday, as it does in Russia.

READ MORE: Russian Embassy in Damascus Opens Polling Place for 2018 Presidential Election

Eight candidates are running for the presidential post in Russia: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Pavel Grudinin from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, incumbent President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party Chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights and businessman Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

Tags:
military base, Early Voting, voting, 2018 Russian presidential election, Hmeymim, Russia, Syria
