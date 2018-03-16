Register
13:18 GMT +316 March 2018
BREAKING:
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak (File)

Russian Presidential Hopeful Sobchak Compares Debates to First Circle of Hell

© Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
News
Get short URL
0 0 0

The election campaign for the Russian presidency began on December 18, with eight candidates out of the initial 70, having made it to the final stage of the race.

While meeting with her supporters, Russian Presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak from the "Civic Initiative" political party compared the televised debates with the first circle of hell, adding that the presidential campaign was "very difficult and dirty."

Sobchak stated that if someone asks her, whether she knows, what hell is, she will answer that she has "at least an understanding of what the first circle of hell looks like. This circle is those debates that were held during the 2018 presidential campaign," Sobchak added.

Meeting with Presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak
© Sputnik/ Evgenya Novozhenina
Presidential Candidate Sobchak Sees European Values as National Idea for Russia
During the presidential debates, that began on February 26 and were aired on TV, Sobchak got into several scrapes with other candidates. During one of the debates last month, following a number of insults from Liberal Democratic candidate Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Sobchak decided to "cool down" her opponent by pouring a glass of water on him. However, the move worked conversely and the Liberal Democratic candidate launched into a renewed and even more explicit tirade against Sobchak.

In the most recent case earlier this week, Sobchak burst into tears and left the studio, following the constant interruptions from other candidates, primarily from Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

READ MORE: Zhirinovsky on Ksenia Sobchak's Emotional Breakdown: 'Not Ready for Tough Rules'

The Russian presidential election will be held this Sunday, March 18. Russians will choose the next president of the country from among the following candidates: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent President Vladimir Putin, Civic Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

Related:

Russian Presidential Candidate Sobchak Denies Rumors Putin is Her Godfather
Sobchak Complains to Supreme Court Presidium Against Putin’s Candidacy – Lawyer
Sobchak Fires Back at Ukrainian Foreign Minister Over Crimea Comments
Tags:
Election 2018, Ksenia Sobchak, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse