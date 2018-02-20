Russian Media Watchdog Will Ensure 100% Monitoring of Election Online Materials

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) has automatic monitoring systems that enable the agency to ensure 100-percent online supervision of materials relating to the upcoming election, the media watchdog's head said on Tuesday.

"The use of Roskomnadzor automatic monitoring systems ensures 100-percent online supervision of information materials relating to the presidential election in the media and on the information outlets of the Russian internet," Alexander Zharov, the media watchdog's head, said.

The Roskomnadzor head added that those monitoring systems had been adapted to the election and are capable of distinguishing between various types of violations of the country's electoral law.

"Cooperation has been established with the Central Election Commission (CEC) and regional election commissions. The electoral communication channels promptly inform election commissions about registered violations in order to take responsive actions quickly," Zharov added.

The Russian presidential election is scheduled for March 18, while the campaign started on December 18. Media campaigning began on Saturday, February 17, and is to last until March 17.

The list of candidates running for president this year comprises Sergei Baburin from the right-wing All-People's Union party, non-partisan nominee of Russia's Communist Party (CPRF) Pavel Grudinin, incumbent President Vladimir Putin who is running as independent candidate, head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky, liberal Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, the Communists of Russia party Chairman Maxim Suraykin, commissioner for entrepreneurs' rights and a nominee of the centre-right Party of Growth Boris Titov, and Grigory Yavlinsky, the co-founder of the Yabloko Party.