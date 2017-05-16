World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 16/05/17

He has vowed revenge against the US for the killing of his father, but how much of a threat does the son of Osama Bin Laden pose to the security of the world, and does that threat extend beyond just mere propaganda and his father’s reputation?

Coalition talks in the Netherlands, which have been ongoing since the election on the 15th March, have broken down this week, failing to form a government. We’ll be asking what will happen next, as the parties involved allegedly clash over matters of immigration.

Staff at the UK human rights watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission are beginning a series of rolling strikes after its budget was slashed by 70 percent, with 25 percent more cuts coming in the next four years, amid growing fears over Britain's human rights record.

The ransomware that hit the NHS in England and Scotland, known as Wanna Decryptor or WannaCry, has infected 200,000 machines in 150 countries since Friday. Europol, the EU's law enforcement agency, has called the cyber-attack the "largest ransomware attack observed in history."