World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 05/05/17

Today’s headlines include:



Election results for the UK’s local council and mayoral elections have been pouring in today — showing a surge in support for the conservative party across the country and a near total wipe-out for the UK Independence Party — but just what could these results mean for the upcoming snap general election?

As fighting continues in the Iraqi city of Mosul, local officials are warning it could take more than five years and billions of dollars to reconstruct the damage caused by the US-led assault. But is reconstruction likely, given America’s poor track record of post-conflict rebuilding?

Iceberg, dead ahead — may end up a common call for mariners in the Gulf of Oman in the Middle East, if one ambitious company succeeds in dragging a billion ton ice block to the United Arab Emirates. But will the project prove too hot to handle?

Further concerns have been raised over the ongoing conflict in Kashmir, we’ll be looking at how that conflict impacts upon the lives of the everyday Kashmiri people.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!