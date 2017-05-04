World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 04/05/17

French centrist Emmanuel Macron and his far-right presidential rival Marine Le Pen clashed last night in what has been described as a bad-tempered TV debate that laid bare their profoundly different visions for the country.

A newly installed missile defense shield, established by the United States in South Korea, has led to strong condemnation from China, who have warned Washington the move threatens to destabilize the entire region. But is the US administration in any mood to listen to Beijing amid growing concerns over the threat posed by North Korea?

The European Union has clashed with the visiting leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, by publicly supporting an international mission to look into alleged human rights abuses by the country's security forces against Rohingya Muslims. The EU's top diplomat Federica Mogherini said an agreed resolution of the UN Human Rights Council would help clear up uncertainty about allegations of killings, torture and rape against Rohingyas.

Republicans are today taking another crack at repealing Obamacare in a high-stakes vote on legislation that would dramatically revamp the health care system and will serve as a major test for the Trump administration.

