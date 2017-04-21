World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 21/04/17

One police officer has been killed and two wounded following a shooting in Paris being investigated as a terror attack. The attack happened when a man drove up to a police van on Paris’s most prestigious street, the Champs Elysees.

47 days to go until Brits take to the polls in a snap general election — we bring you all the latest from the campaign trail.

Every US President has their grand foreign policy strategy. The hallmark of the Bush doctrine was regime change, and Obama’s focus was on rolling back on overseas commitments and emphasis on diplomacy. But commentators are baffled by the Trump administration’s recent change in its approach to the world, begging the question: does a Trump doctrine exist?

