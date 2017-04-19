World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 19/04/17

The UK Parliament voted — in the last two hours — to ratify the Prime Minister’s shock announcement yesterday morning, that there should be a snap general election on June 8th. We’ll be looking at the vote itself, and what it means for politics in the UK.

As Israeli authorities continue to show no sign of compromise over a mass hunger strike by over a thousand Palestinian prisoners, there are growing fears that the protest could reignite the sporadic Israel/Palestine conflict. But will an emboldened Israeli Government be willing to heed warnings over their hunger strike clampdown and avoid triggering major unrest across the occupied territories?

