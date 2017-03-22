World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 22/03/17

Just days after the UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced the date on which formal notification of Brexit would be issued to the European Union… and European Council President Donald Tusk has announced the first Brexit summit for April twenty ninth. We’ll be looking at how these developments might shift the balance of power, now that the Brexit clock is formally ticking.

A new report by a European Commission has questioned the democratic legitimacy of the upcoming referendum on constitutional changes in Turkey. It states that the post-coup crack down that has seen hundreds of thousands sacked or arrested limits the conditions for a fair and free vote.

