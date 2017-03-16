World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program |16/03/17

The Dutch elections delivered a blow to the far-right Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders, who failed to achieve the success that some had expected, bringing some comfort to those who feared a shift in European politics toward right wing populism

With the Dutch elections over all eyes are on France where voters go to the polls in under six weeks, but with Republican candidate Francois Fillon now under a formal fraud investigation, are traditional right wing voters likely to gravitate to the far right Marine Le Pen?

Will EU-supporting Scottish voters, who backed a No vote in 2014’s Scottish independence referendum, help secure a future Yes vote if a second independence referendum is held in Scotland, given 62% of Scots voted to remain within the European Union in a UK wide referendum held in June 2016? Mark Hirst speaks to Scottish politician, Dennis Canavan.

