World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 14/02/17

US President Donald Trump ramps up the rhetoric against North Korea, following Sunday’s missile launch from Pyong Yang towards Japan…and this within twenty four hours of the news that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half-brother has been assassinated in Malaysia, amidst talk of poisoning by North Korean operatives.

Several nights of rioting in suburbs across Paris have followed protests over the alleged rape, by French police, of a black youth worker. But are harsher police methods across the European continent further alienating minority communities and is racial profiling of suspects exacerbating the problem?

Elsewhere in Europe the anti-establishment Pirate Party is in decline, but in Iceland, following a turbulent political year, the party has experienced some considerable success. Although they were unable to form a coalition Government, they are confident and optimistic that Pirate policies and values will win through in the end. Mark Hirst brings us a report from Reykjavik.