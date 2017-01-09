World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 09/01/17

An Israeli embassy official has been caught on camera plotting to “take down” British MPs regarded as hostile. Senior political officer Shai Masot was recorded by an undercover reporter from Al Jazeera making comments about several politicians including foreign office minister Alan Duncan. We hear from journalist Asa Winstanley.



Turkey and Iraq have come to an agreement over the presence of Turkish forces in Northern Iraq. After months of diplomatic wrestling over the issues it appears likely that at last the two countries can put aside the issue and focus on the fight against Da’esh, but will it really be that simple, or will Ankara’s military presence in Iraq continue to be a bone of contention?



Almost two centuries on since Britain took control of the Falkland/Malvinas Isles in the south Atlantic — and the sovereignty dispute with Argentina still rages on. But given the 1982 Falklands War, and a subsequent referendum in which 99.8% of Islanders voted to remain British, has Argentine repatriation, become an unfeasible, nationalistic shibboleth?



One of the most vocal and high profile populist parties in Europe, Italy’s Five Star Movement, is set to split from the anti-EU political alliance at the European Parliament and join the pro-EU ALDE grouping in a move that will see funding for pro-Brexit UKIP slashed. But does the move also signal the demise of Euro-scepticism and how much will it undermine UKIP both politically and financially?



