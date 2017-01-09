World in Focus Weekly | 07/01/17

On this week’s program we discuss: Fears that UK Weapons may be falling into the wrong hands in Iraq; the latest releases of “political prisoners” by the Venezuelan Government; the resignation of the UK’s ambassador to the EU amidst the Brexit negotiations; and Finland’s trials of a Universal Basic Income.

