Register
20:42 GMT +304 January 2017
Live
    Search
    World in Focus

    World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 04/01/17

    World In Focus
    Get short URL
    Jack Foster, Carolyn Scott
    0 1010

    Today’s headlines include: Oxfam warn that 800,000 Haitians could be facing starvation unless aid is provided now; UK’s Ambassador to the EU has resigned, resulting in critics stating that the Government’s Brexit plans are in turmoil; and, a Human Rights Watch report accuses Israeli officials of encouraging security forces to kill Palestinians.

    Hundreds of thousands of survivors of Hurricane Matthew — that devastated the Caribbean country of Haiti 3months ago — now face starvation if the international community doesn’t move quickly to provide immediate aid. That is the stark warning from Oxfam, who are warning over 800,000 Haitians may be left without food unless efforts are stepped up.

    The UK's ambassador to the EU, Sir Ivan Rogers, has resigned leading to calls that the country’s Brexit plans are in turmoil.

    Libyan opposition leader Khalifa Haftar has said that he has been given guarantees by the Russian government that they will call for the arms embargo on Libya to be overturned. We ask what impact this could have on the balance of power on the ground between the UN-backed Government of National Accord and the Haftar-led opposition.

    A report by Human Rights Watch has accused Leading Israeli officials of encouraging soldiers and police officers to kill Palestinians suspected of attacks. However, the findings come as an Israeli military court today convicted a soldier of manslaughter after being videoed shooting dead an unarmed man.

    In the final days of 2016, the embattled administration of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela released more so-called “political prisoners”…  But with his opponents claiming another 100 still incarcerated, what impact will this latest round of releases have on the country’s bitterly divided politics?

    You can find previous editions of World in Focus here.

    Tune in to Radio Sputnik five days a week for Sputnik’s daily current affairs program, broadcasting live from Edinburgh Scotland, with Jack Foster and Carolyn Scott.

    Tags:
    humanitarian crisis, military, soldiers, corruption, Brexit, Amnesty International, UN, Oxfam, Hugo Chavez, Benjamin Netanyahu, Nicolas Maduro, Khalifa Haftar, Ivan Rogers, Colombia, Venezuela, Israel, Libya, EU, United Kingdom, Haiti
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok