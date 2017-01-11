Jeff Sessions Wants to Take Away Our Porn

Senators were in agreement Tuesday that the intelligence report alleging Russian interference in last November's election was spot-on. So then why were so many lawmakers reading stats from it that were factually inaccurate?

Also, a surprising twist during the Jeff Sessions Attorney General Nomination hearing. Trump's pick to serve as top US prosecutor says he'll consider re-establishing an anti-obscenity Division.

And, we've got our ol' friend Rachel Kurzius, the associate editor at the DCist, on the show to talk about inauguration festivities and protests. You might hate Trump, but you might also score free weed by attending the inauguration, so stay tuned to hear all about that.

