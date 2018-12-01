Register
19:05 GMT +301 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    France: The Spirit of 1968

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 20

    France has been rocked by nationwide demonstrations over the government’s gradual imposition of hefty fuel taxes, sparking a rowdy anti-government protest movement that evokes memories of 1968.

    Most of the participants donned the bright yellow vests that all drivers are legally required to keep in their vehicles, hence why they've since been called the "yellow vests" in a slick marketing play that may or may not hint at their Color Revolution intentions. Either way, they've succeeded in catching the world's attention after thousands of them marched through Paris, burned vehicles, and were pushed back by tear gas and water cannons. What began as a revolt against the fuel tax is rapidly turning into a larger movement aimed against Macron and the general state of affairs in France today.

    None of this is occurring in a vacuum either, however, since these protests are happening at a very sensitive moment in European history. The EU's de-facto ideology of EuroLiberalism is on the decline after Brexit saw the UK vote to leave the bloc early next year and Germany's Merkel is in the midst of a long political goodbye after her party's recent spree of electoral underperformances. Macron, who is suspected of having ambitions to replace Merkel as the EU's EuroLiberal leader, is now caught in a crisis entirely of his own making after raising fuel taxes to an unacceptably high level, which prompted the disaffected masses to take to the streets to vent their frustration. While the number of protesters pales in comparison to the May 1968 events in France, some similarities can still be seen.

    Firstly, a diverse group of people are uniting around a common goal, one that evidently has a lot of passive support from the population. Another point of convergence is that street violence is on the rise, with some of the participants seemingly unable to restrain themselves after being caught up in the moment. This is dangerously setting into motion a series of fast-moving escalations that are turning the anti-tax protests into a sustained anti-government movement after people are questioning whether the state's heavy-handed tactics in dealing with the protesters are proportionate. In addition, just like the protesters in 1968 called for de Gaulle's resignation, some of their counterparts half a century later are asking the same of Macron.

    It's still too early to say whether 2018 will become the new 1968 for France, but most observers nevertheless sense that something special is indeed happening.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Lawrence Desforges, French independent journalist who runs his own website, "globalepresse", where he publishes translations of alternative media from English to French, as well as runs interviews on the related YouTube channel, and Gilbert Mercier, author of "The Orwellian Empire", editor in chief of News Junkie Post, and geopolitical analyst.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    yellow vest, protests, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse