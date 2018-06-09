Register
11:03 GMT +309 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Nicaragua: Is the Ortega Era Almost Over?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 10

    The escalating regime change violence in the Central American country of Nicaragua has thrown the future of Daniel Ortega's presidency into doubt.

    The former Sandinista rebel leader is facing his greatest challenge yet since returning to office in 2007 after having previously presided over Nicaragua following the 1979 Revolution up until the end of the Cold War. Armed groups originally took to the streets in April to supposedly "protest" the apolitical issue of social security reform, though they quickly resorted to killing police officers and calling for the overthrow of the government after initiating a few provocations against the authorities in order to craft the pretext for "legitimizing" their demands.

    The fast-moving events saw the government responsibly walk back its reform plans as a de-escalation measure, but this inadvertently emboldened the regime change militants to press ahead with their cause after sensing what they interpreted to be state weakness. Complicating matters even further is that various international NGOs are reportedly involved in organizing the unrest, which might end up being used to "justify" future US sanctions under the so-called "Nicaraguan Investment Conditionality Act" (NICA) of 2017. From the looks of it, the US might be planning to transplant the Venezuelan Hybrid War template onto Nicaragua in order to overthrow yet another multipolar leftist-populist government, with all of its disastrous humanitarian consequences.

    Disturbingly, the Cold War-era shadow of the infamous "contra" campaign of death squad terrorism is looming heavy over the region as the Hybrid War on Nicaragua intensifies and threatens to lead to a refugee crisis that could destabilize the fragile "Northern Triangle" states of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras if it continues to worsen. This chain reaction of chaos could also imperil the US' own security by leading to a flood of migrants into the country, including gang members and militants who try to infiltrate it under that cover just like what happened during the El Salvadorian Civil War a few decades ago in creating the forerunner of MS13. 

    Unlike during the Old Cold War when Nicaragua could depend on Cuban and Soviet assistance in defending itself against US-backed fighters, this time it's comparatively on its own in this developing New Cold War conflict, though that shouldn't be taken to mean that victory is unattainable.   

    To discuss the topic in more detail, Andrew Korybko is joined by Nino Pagliccia, Venezuelan author of "Cuba Solidarity in Canada — Five Decades of People-to-People Foreign Relations" and a retired researcher from the University of British Columbia, and Eldan Cruz, a communication strategist currently based in Honduras where he does regional political analysis.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    regime change, violence, Daniel Ortega, Central America, Nicaragua
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse