Register
12:28 GMT +302 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Italy: Betraying the People

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 0 0

    The Italian President betrayed his people by going against democracy and rejecting the Finance Minister that the victorious populist coalition nominated last week, thus sparking a constitutional crisis and bringing Italy to the brink of new elections that will likely be a referendum on the euro.

    The left-leaning Five Star Movement and its right-wing counterpart Lega altogether won over half of the vote during the most recent elections in March, and despite coming from opposite ends of the political spectrum, these former anti-establishment rivals joined forces to nominate Giuseppe Conte as Italy's newest Prime Minister.

    However, Conte's choice of Paolo Savona as Finance Minister — who's on record criticizing the euro and saying that Italy should have a "Plan B" in case the common currency fails — was rejected by President Sergio Mattarella, prompting the designated Prime Minister to step down and Mattarella to instead choose former IMF official Carlo Cottarelli as the interim Prime Minister. The President's intervention in denying the country's elected populist majority the right to form the government prompted calls for impeachment and instantly threw Italy into yet another political crisis, one which might end up being the EU's worst since Brexit.

    Lega leader Matteo Salvini quipped that "Today Italy is not free; it is occupied financially by Germans, French and eurocrats" in channeling the popular sentiment that the bloc's leaders pressured Mattarella to do away with the people's choice for their Finance Minister out of fear that he'd pull Italy out of the euro. Lo and behold, this might become a self-fulfilling prophecy after the President's anti-democratic and perhaps even anti-constitutional intervention sparked nationwide outrage and puts the country on the path of possibly having early elections that many analysts are predicting would be a referendum on the euro.

    Italy is the third-largest economy in the Eurozone behind Germany and France, and it's also the largest European country where populists swept to power, so what happens in this Mediterranean state is bound to have continental implications that could very easily become global. A victory for the eurocrats would reinforce the German-led system, while the populists could put the bloc on the path of far-reaching reform if they come out on top in this political struggle, potentially affecting everything from the Migrant Crisis to Trump's trade war and even relations with Russia.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Anna Lutskova De Bacci, Milan-based founder & CEO of MareLucci and correspondent at Eurasia Future, and Marco Bonifacio Di Marzo, co-founder of Veritas, a human right association operating in Italy.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    Paolo Savona, Giuseppe Conte, Sergio Mattarella, Italy, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse