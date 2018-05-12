Register
11:30 GMT +312 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Venezuelan Vote: Revolutionary Referendum

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 0 0

    Our final topic, picked by you, dear listeners, earlier in a poll on our Facebook page, is “Venezuelan Vote: Revolutionary Referendum”, focusing on the significance of the country’s upcoming general election.

    Next weekend's presidential election in Venezuela on 20 May is regarded as a crucial referendum on the revolution and will determine the course of the political crisis. Many are framing the vote as a referendum on former President Hugo Chavez's Bolivarian Revolution after the systemic difficulties that his successor Nicolas Maduro has had to face in the five years since he took office. Caracas attributes this to the US' intervention in its affairs, which it accuses of wanting to overthrow the government in order to install a puppet regime in the energy-rich country that possesses the world's largest oil reserves in the Orinoco River basin. The opposition denies that they're working on the US' behalf and have instead claimed that Maduro has become a "dictator" whose socialist policies and epic mismanagement have run the once-prosperous country into the ground.

    This election, like every other one since the beginning of the Bolivarian Revolution, is mired in controversy over the opposition's accusations that the results are rigged, and in this case, that the entire vote itself is illegitimate. That's why many of them plan to boycott the polls, just as they did last summer when Venezuelans voted in a constitutional referendum and for a constituent assembly to resolve the long-running political crisis. Interestingly, one opposition figure has refused to go along with the anti-government coalition's demands that their supporters stay away from the vote and has instead decided to run in it, thereby adding extra legitimacy to the election and earning his former allies' wrath. Henri Falcon broke ranks with the rest of the opposition and has even been called a "traitor" for wanting to participate in the democratic process that the authorities promise will be the most transparent ever.

    Opinion polls still have Maduro leading, but the fact that some of the opposition are still participating is very important, as not only does it divide what had previously appeared to be the unitary anti-government bloc, but any partial success of these forces could make them part of the political process and therefore party to any forthcoming political solution to the crisis. Granted, some of the opposition don't want to cooperate with the government in any capacity, but therein lies the debate that's taken hold of them right now, and it's over whether real change should — or even could — take place peacefully through the ballot box and in the chambers of parliament or if the only chance for that to happen is through provoking unrest in the streets and literally fighting against the government.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Nino Pagliccia, Venezuelan author of «Cuba Solidarity in Canada — Five Decades of People-to- People Foreign Relations» and a retired researcher from the University of British Columbia, and Carlos Pafo Hidalgo Pérez, Sports Journalist from Caracas Venezuela who doesn't believe in capitalism nor Maduro.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    General Election, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse