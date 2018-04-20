Register
13:48 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    The New Cold War: What's Really New About It?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 10

    Our final topic, picked by you, dear listeners, earlier in a poll on our Facebook page, is “The New Cold War: What's Really New About It?”, focusing on the UN Secretary General’s global observation.

    UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres declared last week that the Cold War was "back with a vengeance, but with a difference", though geopolitically speaking, many are wondering what really changed in the intervening two and a half decades since the old one. He qualified his statement by mentioning that the primary difference is that "the mechanisms and the safeguards to manage the risks of escalation that existed in the past no longer seem to be present", which implies that the New Cold War is much more disorderly and chaotic than the old one. That view correlates with what President Putin said around the same time in warning that further US-led strikes on Syria "would inevitably lead to chaos in International Relations", which is a remarkably bold statement for this characteristically mild-mannered world leader to make.

    But as the saying goes, "the more things change, the more they stay the same", and there are many systemic parallels between the Old Cold War and the new one.

    Just like the previous round of global competition was driven by the rivalry between capitalism and communism, this one is motivated by those who want to retain the fading unipolar structure of world affairs and the countries that are struggling to make it more multipolar. Instead of West vs. East, there are convincing overtones of what Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin has described as Atlantis vs. Eurasia, or the sea-faring powers against the continental ones. The first-mentioned unipolar category is led by the US, France, and the UK — not coincidentally the three countries that just bombed Syria — while the latter is comprised of Russia, China, and Iran — once again, not coincidentally the three Great Powers that opposed this illegal attack.

    That said, it's impossible to overlook some of the glaring differences between how this global competition is being waged nowadays.

    An interesting complex interdependency ties both so-called "sides" together, and about that, there's no longer a set-in-stone "bloc" mentality like before, with everything being much more flexible and fluid this time around. That explains why the mantra of "win-win" cooperation is beginning to take precedence over the "zero-sum" mentality. In addition, non-state actors such as transnational corporations, NGOs, and terrorist groups are more important than ever, and a lot of their and their state counterparts' activities are taking place in the online realm too, which didn't exist two and a half decades ago. Lastly, another key difference is the pivotal influence that civilizational factors are exerting on International Relations.

    To discuss this topic in more detail, Andrew Korybko is joined by Tim Kirby, an award-winning American radio host and political analyst, based in Russia.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    Cold War, UN, Antonio Guterres
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse