Register
16:18 GMT +314 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Trendstorm

    Arab League Summit: The Political Limits of Ethnic Unity

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 10

    The upcoming Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia this weekend comes at a time when the Arab States are more divided than ever, drawing into question whether it can ever regain the unity of purpose that it supposedly had in the past.

    The event was originally going to take place in the Kingdom's capital but was moved to the eastern port city of Dhahran due to the missile threat that the Yemeni-based Houthi rebel group poses to Riyadh. This points to one of biggest problems besetting the Arab States today, and that's the Saudi-led War on Yemen. Just like with American military campaigns, this one has its own "coalition of the willing" that doesn't represent the entire region at all, but rather just the GCC, their Egyptian ally, and a few Horn of Africa countries.

    The Arab divisions over the War on Yemen may have played a part in contributing to the Gulf Cold War between Qatar and its former GCC institutional allies who accuse the peninsular state of supporting the shadowy Muslim Brotherhood organization that many of them have labelled as a terrorist group. Since then, Qatar has reached out to non-Arab countries such as Turkey and Iran for relief from the de-facto Gulf blockade that's been imposed against it, which is yet another fault line of division between the Arab States. It's not just Qatar working with those two Great Powers, but also Iraq, Lebanon, and Algeria, while suspended member state Syria works closely with Iran but considers Turkey to be an invader.

    The one thing that all Arab League states supposedly agree on is their public approach towards Palestine, but this might just be an illusion because of recent reports alleging that the GCC countries are a lot closer with Israel than they formally admit. Egypt and Jordan signed peace treaties with it but still put on a public face of supporting the Palestinian cause, something that has previously unified the increasingly disparate Arab States but might no longer be fulfilling the same role as before given the changing geopolitics of the Mideast in light of the US-encouraged Sunni-Shia split and some countries' deepening anti-Iranian ties with Israel in response. As this year's Arab League summit is about to kick off, it's fitting to wonder whether the limits of ethnic unity have finally been stretched beyond their breaking point.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Suzan Hanna, Egyptian-Australian activist and awareness campaigner for Yemen, and Syed Ali Zia Jaffery, Research Associate at the Center for Security, Strategy and Policy Research at the University of Lahore.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    Arab League Summit, Arab States, Gulf States, Turkey, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse