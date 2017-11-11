Register
20:35 GMT +312 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Lebanon in Limbo: Saad Hariri Steps Down

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 22330

    Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri shocked his countrymen and rocked Mideast geopolitics by announcing his resignation while on a trip to Saudi Arabia, throwing the stereotypically dysfunctional state back into limbo at precisely the moment that observers thought that it was finally stabilizing.

    The shaky power-sharing alliance between Hariri's Future Movement, Hezbollah, and President Michel Aoun — representing Sunnis, Shiites, and Christians, respectively, as per the "confessionalist" arrangement enshrined in Lebanon's post-civil war constitution — is now in danger of unraveling. Nobody could have predicted that this would happen, and some say not even Hariri himself, who a few commentators noted appeared to be caught completely unaware by what many people are assuming was Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's personal order for him to step down.

    The situation is made all the more tense because Saudi Gulf Affairs Minister Thamer al-Sabhan said that Lebanon had "declared war" on his Kingdom because of its support for Hezbollah, which is allied with Saudi Arabia's archrival Iran. Facing imminent defeat in the proxy battlefields of "Syraq", Saudi Arabia might have wanted to inflict an asymmetrical blow to Iranian interests by destabilizing the situation in Lebanon through what might have been Hariri's forced resignation, but even if this speculation is an accurate reflection of events, it doesn't mean that it'll automatically succeed. Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah urged his countrymen to remain calm and not overreact, emanating a much-needed aura of stability and statesmanship at this crucial time, and emphasized that his political party didn't want to see Hariri resign because Hezbollah had finally entered into pragmatic working relations with him.

    Nasrallah said that he personally believed that Hariri was forced to resign under Saudi pressure, but he assured everyone that Riyadh won't be successful in destabilizing Lebanon. President Aoun also chimed in on the same day to say that he won't act on Hariri's resignation until he returns to the country to explain himself. Although Hariri claimed that he stepped down while abroad because he feared that Iran was plotting to assassinate him back home, the Lebanese Armed Forces confirmed that they had no knowledge whatsoever about any potential threat to his life, throwing into question the former Prime Minister's entire narrative and adding credence to the suspicions that it was Saudi Arabia which is behind this political crisis.

    Hadi Abdalhadi Alijla, political scientist specializing in the Middle East, director for Institute for Middle East Studies, Canada, and director for the Gulf Countries at Varieties of Democracy Institute at Gothenburg University, and Afraa Dagher, Syrian political activist, commented on the issue.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    Saad Hariri, Gulf States, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok