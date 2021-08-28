Weekly News Roundup; Kabul Airport Attack; Vultures Circle Haiti

Daesh-K has taken responsibility for a powerful attack on Kabul airport that killed scores of civilians and over a dozen US soldiers.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. The US media continues its assault on the departure of the US military from Afghanistan. Also, Kamala Harris stumbles through Asia, Singapore gives a thumbs down to anti-China rhetoric, and Bush-era war criminals blast Biden for leaving Afghanistan.

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economic stories for the week. The Supreme Court of the United States has dealt a significant blow to Americans facing eviction as they throw out President Biden's temporary eviction moratorium. Also, weekly jobless claims hold steady, and the Federal Reserve is reconsidering its gigantic stimulus for Wall Street.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss covid. The consideration for getting children under 12 vaccinated for covid is growing. Also, Chicago's police union is pushing back against a vaccine mandate for all city employees.

Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, joins us to talk about several legal issues. Body camera footage shows a Louisiana police officer beating a compliant dialysis patient. Also, a court rules that former felons in North Carolina can vote, and the South Dakota Attorney General gets a light sentence after killing a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net & CounterPunch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," come together to talk politics. President Biden has sworn to avenge the deaths of 13 US soldiers killed by Daesh-K* at the Kabul airport. Also, the US media is weaponizing women's rights as a cynical tool to be used for an argument to remain in Afghanistan, and Israel is promising a more aggressive policy towards the Palestinians.

*a terrorist group banned in Russia.