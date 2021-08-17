Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan; Massive Earthquake in Haiti Kills Hundreds

Afghanistan collapses while Biden tries to shift blame to the Afghan government and its people, saying "They have got to fight for themselves." Meanwhile, the US receives harsh criticisms from some of its closest allies.

Julie Varughese, solidarity network coordinator for Black Alliance for Peace, joins us to discuss the chaos in Afghanistan. Video footage shows heartbreaking scenes of Afghans plunging to their deaths as they attempt to hang on to the sides of a US military aircraft leaving the country.

Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss how America failed Afghanistan. The chair of the Defense Committee in the British Parliament, Tobias Ellwood, was especially critical, citing bewilderment that after two decades of "high-tech power intervening, (the US) is withdrawing and effectively handing the country back to the people (they) went into defeat."

Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, joins us to discuss the earthquake in Haiti. The 7.2-magnitude earthquake was more powerful than the 2010 quake, with severe damage in several cities and a death toll of over 1,300 people.

Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss his article about Steven Donziger. The article covers the ongoing persecution of Donziger, an attorney who sought justice for Ecuadorian victims of Chevron's toxic illegal oil dumping.

Gareth Porter, historian, investigative journalist, author, and policy analyst specializing in US national security, joins us to discuss an article in Responsible Statecraft reporting on the current negotiations in Vienna to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The article's premise is that the US rejoining the JCPOA was a comparatively straightforward task, and it should not have taken this much time or effort to complete the task.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to talk about Somalia. A Grayzone article accuses the US of "bombing the very terrorists it created." It states further that both the US and British meddling in Somalia transformed the country's al-Shabaab into an extremist group "inflaming the humanitarian crisis that persists throughout the country."

Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us for another segment to discuss his article about Afghanistan.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations