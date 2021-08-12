Amnesty International Demands Assange Release; Pandemic Fiscal Cliff Approaches in US

Amnesty International has again urged President Biden to drop the extradition request for Julian Assange and cease the "farcical prosecution" of the beleaguered publisher.

Jim Kavanaugh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Amnesty International has again urged President Biden to drop the extradition request for Julian Assange and cease the "farcical prosecution" of the beleaguered publisher.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Ukraine. In another dangerous and provocative maneuver, Ukrainian politicians are inviting the United States to station troops on the Russian border and install anti-aircraft and anti-missile batteries. Russia has signaled that it will take appropriate actions in the event that this request comes to fruition.

Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. President Biden's budget "blueprint" moves forward from the Senate, as the Democrats signal that they will use the budget reconciliation process to pass the bill. GOP leaders have complained, but Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has reminded them that they used the same process to pass President Trump's signature corporate tax cut bill.

James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. There are numerous reports that the US intelligence organizations are predicting that Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, will fall to the Taliban* sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, the US has signaled that they are not prepared to recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan if they take power by force.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the rise of multilateralism. Patrick Lawrence has a brilliant new article in Consportiumnews.com in which he discusses changing dynamics in the international order. Lawrence posits that Russia and China have more or less openly given up all efforts to accommodate our fading empire.

Kathy Kelly, American peace activist, joins us to discuss sanctions. Mnar Adley's mintpressnews.com article discusses the US empire's sanctions regime as a blatant breach of international law and a new form of economic warfare. This article is based on a video interview with journalist Rania Khalek in which she also argues that US imperialism is driving Lebanon's collapse.

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss censorship. The Grayzone is reporting that Twitter is partnering with the Associated Press and Reuters, a CIA-linked media outlet to censor unwanted information on social media. A previous Grayzone article demonstrated that Reuters was working with the UK government on a clandestine information warfare program aimed at Russia.

Teri Mattson, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss Brazil. A coalition of indigenous organizations have filed a legal brief at the Hague against Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Eloy Terena, the legal director of the "Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil" (APIB), released a statement that says "We believe that there are ongoing acts in Brazil that constitute crimes against humanity, genocide, and ecocide."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.