Classified UK Documents Found at Bus Stop Detail Intentional Black Sea Provocation

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to talk about Middle East policy. US President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes against Iraqi resistance militias along the Iraq-Syria border. The bombings have sparked new demands for US troops to leave the country and a pledge of retaliation from militia commanders.

Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss the Black Sea provocation by the UK Navy. In an odd turn of events, a large cache of classified documents was found at a British bus stop detailing the UK government's plans regarding the provocative military move near Crimea. The documents show that the British planned out the irresponsible provocation, and discussed the possibility that it could provoke a war.

Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief at Consortium News, joins us to talk about Julian Assange. A principal witness in the US case against Julian Assange has collapsed the case by admitting that he lied. Consortiumnews.com is reporting that "Sigudur “Sigi” Ingi Thordarson has told an Icelandic publication in an article that appeared on Saturday that he made up the allegation that Assange asked him to hack a government computer." Also, he comments on the death of Mike Gravel.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss COVID. Federal health officials argue that recent findings of cardiac risks for teens and young adults are outweighed by the benefits of the vaccine. Also, the spread of new covid variants is causing new restrictions worldwide.

Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to talk about politics. Establishment Democrats have created a new political action committee called "Team Blue,'' which appears to be set up intently to oppose progressive challengers to mainstream incumbents. Progressive observers argue that it is an effort to keep The Squad from growing.

Nino Pagliccia, activist and writer, joins us to talk about the Global South. The US is blocking Venezuela from purchasing COVID vaccines in a move that many are labeling biological warfare. Also, Nicaragua is arresting opposition figures that are running regime change CIA-funded operations and the corporate media is ignoring the context.

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the infrastructure bill. Dr. Tauheed explores the issue of "asset recycling" and whether the new infrastructure bill is simply another corporate giveaway.

Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to talk about Israel. After a lengthy investigation, Amnesty International has found that Israel used "ruthless excessive force" against Palestinian protesters. The international human rights organization claimed that “police used unnecessary and excessive force to disperse Palestinian protests against forced evictions in East Jerusalem, as well as against the Gaza offensive, while Jewish supremacists were allowed to organize demonstrations freely.”

