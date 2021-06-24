DOJ Seizes Iranian, Palestinian, and Houthi Websites; CNN Suffers Rating Implosion

The US Department of Justice has seized several websites related to the self-proclaimed "Axis of Resistance" Iranian alliance with few explanations.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Iran. The US Department of Justice has seized many websites related to the self-proclaimed "Axis of Resistance" Iranian alliance with few explanations. Also, observers are questioning whether the US will use the election of a more conservative president as both an excuse and a means to kill the nuclear agreement.

Nino Pagliccia, activist and writer, joins us to discuss Venezuela. Wyatt is in Venezuela to cover a gathering of the People's World Congress. Also, a top EU court has ruled that Venezuela can sue in regards to the devastating economic sanctions and the theft of Gold by the UK.

Dr. Clarence Lusane, author, professor, and activist, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The GOP has successfully killed the Democrat's prized voting rights bill and the GOP sees the issue of critical race theory as an opportune weapon for the midterms.

Julie Varughese, solidarity network coordinator for Black Alliance for Peace, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. A Pentagon spokesman advised that the US may slow the withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan due to significant military gains by the Taliban in recent weeks. Also, A US military delegation will be visiting Turkey to discuss providing security at the Kabul airport.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia's EU relations. A troubling sign of things to come occurred in the Black Sea as a Russian Navy ship fired warning shots towards a UK vessel that was encroaching on Russian waters. Also, President Putin says that NATO expansion is a relic of the Сold war.

Kevin Gosztola, journalist and author, joins us to talk about the persecution of whistleblower Daniel Hale. Gosztola writes that"what happened to Hale is part of a stark trend in the government’s war on national security whistleblowers that has intensified over the past decade, especially against lower-level employees or contractors."

Teodrose Fikre, journalist and founder of Ghionjournal.com, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. Fierce fighting in the Tigray region continues as a crowded market was struck causing mass casualties. At least 80 were killed and an additional 15 injured.

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss US corporate media. Several mainstream media personalities are experiencing precipitous drops in viewership. Also, many are flabbergasted as Brian Stelter opens a question session with Jen Psaki by asking "what do we get wrong."

