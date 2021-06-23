Register
    The Critical Hour

    New Yorkers Head to the Polls for a New Mayor; Ukraine Begs for NATO Membership

    The Critical Hour
    Subscribe
    Ukrainian foreign minister Dmitry Kuleba is airing his frustration that NATO officials have refused to actively consider his request for NATO membership despite the danger of military conflict that it could spark.

    Ted Rall, nationally syndicated columnist and political cartoonist, joins us to discuss the New York City mayoral race. New Yorkers are making their decision for the next mayor in the shadow of major health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the issue of crime post-Covid is at the forefront of the discussion.

    Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Putin has openly discussed security in Europe. He argues that the situation in the EU is degrading and sparking a new arms race. Also, Ukraine is pushing their request for NATO membership which seems to be falling on deaf ears. 

    Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to talk about the post-covid economy. Economists argue that the economic climate will be dramatically changed after a year of lockdowns, covid deaths, and people working from home. 

    Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Iran. Iran's new president has made it clear that he will not bend on the insistence that the US drop all post-JCPOA sanctions. Also, Press TV is reporting that the US representatives are holding firm and refusing to drop all sanctions as originally agreed upon.

    Dr. Emmit Riley, political scientist and assistant professor of Africana Studies at DePauw University, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The Senate is set to vote on whether to begin debate on the voting rights bill. Also, the Democrats are not sure whether West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D) will support the move to open talks about the bill.

    Chris Hedges, investigative journalist, joins us to discuss his latest article on Julian Assange. Hedges argues that "a society that prohibits the capacity to speak in truth extinguishes the capacity to live in justice." The article revolves around a talk he gave in New York City at an event with Assange's father and girlfriend in attendance. 

    Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us from Caracas, Venezuela. This Monday, Caracas welcomed the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples of the World (CBPM), the international chapter of the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples inaugurated earlier this year in Venezuela as a political platform for diverse groups to meet, cooperate and generate dialogue. 

    Jonathan Kuttab, human rights lawyer, joins us to discuss Israel. Jonathan talks with our hosts to explain what we can expect from the new far-right-wing prime minister of Israel. Also, the Israeli military chief has warned the US against rejoining the JCPOA, and is indicating that Israel may go to war with Iran if the deal is renewed.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Iran, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), jcpoa, Venezuela, Naftali Bennett, NATO, Ukraine, bill, Voting Rights, mayor, NYC
    Votre message a été envoyé!
