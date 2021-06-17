Register
09:27 GMT17 June 2021
    The Critical Hour

    Putin and Biden Meet in Geneva; EU Chills on China Hostility; Pedro Castillo Celebrates Victory

    The Critical Hour
    Supporters of Peruvian leftist politician Pedro Castillo celebrate as the final numbers show him ahead by over 44,000 votes.

    Jamarl Thomas, host of Faultline Radio show, joins us from Europe where he is covering the meeting between Presidents Putin and Biden. The leaders of the most powerful military and nuclear nations on Earth meet in Geneva, Switzerland to discuss common interests. US neocon actors push Biden to confront the Russian president while progressives call for a resolution of disagreements and a peaceful outcome.

    George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant, and chemical engineer, joins us to discuss China. The US left the G7 meeting frustrated as many of the European leaders balked at their call for confrontation with China. French President Emmanual Macron argued that China is not in the North Atlantic region, and therefore the NATO alliance should not seek enmity with the economic powerhouse. Also, Germany has a major automobile market in China and is reluctant to enter into any agreements that will damage its economic interests.

    Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss the coronavirus. There are several dangerous COVID variants and experts say that one particular strain is increasing at an alarming rate. Also, the US has passed another grim milestone as the number of covid deaths officially passes six hundred thousand.

    Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon joins us to discuss Israel. The plight of the Palestinians remains the same as the new Israeli government opens its foreign actions by bombing a Palestinian town. Also, far right-wing Israelis march in the streets chanting "death to Arabs" as they assault Palestinian civilians.

    Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss NATO. Scott has a recent article in which he describes the relative weakness of NATO, and argues that the organization is fraudulently projecting military prowess that they can't back up. Also, the latest NATO summit showed that the group is now nothing more than a group of puppets reluctantly working on a misguided and futile mission to maintain US world hegemony.

    Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss YouTube censorship. Caleb recently experienced unexplained censorship from YouTube as he was unable to upload videos and he was not given a reason for the move. Also, a Russian politician has been blocked from posting a video about discrimination against the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

    Ajamu Baraka, former vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss Central and South America. Supporters of Peruvian leftist politician Pedro Castillo celebrate as the final numbers show him ahead by over 44,000 votes. Meanwhile, the right-wing opposition candidate is crying foul amid unsupported claims of election interference. Also, Rainer Shea has an article in the Orinoco Tribune in which he argues that the US empire is crashing as Latin America wrestles free from its oppressive grip.

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the media. Ted discusses the disingenuous nature of the corporate media. A current mainstream news article is misleadingly labeled "Progressive Dems urge Biden to get tough on Russia but Putin has a tradition of playing mind games with American presidents" but a careful inspection of the article's contents shows exactly the opposite. The article quotes Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) as saying "In these talks, we hope that you will prioritize ways that the United States and Russia can work together to reduce tensions in areas of dispute and cooperate on areas of global importance."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    South American refugees, South America, China, Israel, media censorship, Censorship, YouTube, YouTube channel, Summit, G7 Summit, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden
