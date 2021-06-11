Polls Say Voters Want to End Wars; Peru Gets New President; US Colonialism in Afghanistan

A New York Times article that reads like a CIA public relations release implies that the US must maintain control of the Afghan government after withdrawing foot soldiers.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The G7 summit meeting is no longer able to claim world economic dominance, as the developing nations now account for two-thirds of the world's economy as opposed to one-third controlled by the West. Also, Russia and Iran are sharing military technology that will allow Iran to surveil military targets with advanced satellite capabilities.

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss economic issues. Consumer prices have jumped five percent in May, creating a fear of inflation and an out-of-control economy. Also, US jobless claims have dropped to a pandemic low, although over 375,000 people filed for jobless benefits in the last week. Lastly, we discuss the Colonial Pipeline hack and the methods used by the FBI to retrieve the pilfered loot.

Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Miko recently returned from a fact-finding mission in Israel in which he spent considerable time in the occupied territories. He reviews his findings and gives his forecast for the near future. We also discuss the challenges of rebuilding and the US Congress considering sanctions against Hamas.

Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," and Dan Kovalik, labor and human rights lawyer, professor, and author, come together to discuss foreign policy. Iran has sent two naval vessels to the Atlantic Ocean, and the US is complaining that they are invading its sphere of influence. Meanwhile, the US hypocrisy is made evident by its constant naval missions in the South China Sea, which it argues is designed to maintain freedom of navigation passage under international law. Also, Pedro Castillo, the son of illiterate peasant farmers, has won the presidency of Peru by a razor-thin margin.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, and Dr. Emmit Riley, political scientist and assistant professor of Africana studies at DePauw University, come together to discuss this week's stories. Some Democrats are concerned that the infrastructure bill is falling apart, and the GOP has far too much influence in the final numbers. Kamala Harris is getting heat for not going to the border, and Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is getting attacked for saying that the US commits atrocities around the world.

