13:11 GMT26 May 2021
    The Critical Hour

    Blinken Heads to Israel; Biden Reneges on Campaign Promises; Iraq Militias End Truce With US

    The Critical Hour
    President Biden is getting significant pushback from the left flank of his party for ignoring many of his campaign promises in his new budget.

    Robert Fantina, journalist and pro-Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss Israel. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has landed in Israel and he immediately restated the Biden administration's support for Israel's right to "defend itself." Also, an Israeli pilot admitted that Israel destroyed the towers in Gaza to release frustration over their inability to stop Hamas from firing rockets.

    Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Belarus. The EU and its allies are pushing for various retaliatory actions against Belarus over the grounding of an airplane and arrest of a likely US regime change agent traveling from Greece. Also, an article in Responsible Statecraft argues that all parties should work to avoid another conflict on Russia's border.

    Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss President Biden's budget proposal. President Biden is getting significant grief for dropping many of his campaign promises from his new budget. Many of the most popular proposals, including the public option and student loan debt relief, are nowhere to be found in his latest budget proposal. A number of his supporters are arguing that he may face a bloodbath in the midterms over this unforced error.

    Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss foreign policy. A CATO Institute article posits that the US must stop challenging other great powers in their neighborhoods or face an eventual disaster. Also, we discuss Vijay Prashad's book "Washington Bullets," about US regime change activities around the world.

    James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to discuss Iraq. Iraqi militias are ending the truce with the US military because there has been no significant movement in their quest to end the military occupation of their country. Also, our panel discusses an interesting article that contemplates what the Middle East would be like if the US had never invaded Iraq.

    Jonathan Kuttab, human rights lawyer, joins us to talk about the Iran nuclear deal. Iran argues that the dynamics have changed around the deal and that the US can't expect to impose their will on the other signatories to the agreement. Also, Israel is threatening possible military action if the US returns to the JCPOA.

    Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, joins us to discuss the media. Dr. Cambell talks about a recent article that connected mainstream media sources to the intelligence community. The article in The American Conservative magazine posits that "the intelligence community uses the media to manipulate the American people and pressure elected politicians."

    Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss war-profiteering. Arms makers are making huge profits from Israel's assault on Hamas' positions in Gaza. Also, we discuss a consortium news article that explains the profit-driven war-profiteering system in the US.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    midterms, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Belarus, Israel, Antony Blinken, Budget, Joe Biden
    Votre message a été envoyé!
