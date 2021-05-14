Biden Gets Pushback on Israel; Corporate Media's War on Indie Journalism; Craig Murray Sentenced

President Biden is getting significant pushback from the left-wing of his party over his uncompromising support of Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel. President Biden is getting significant pushback from the left-wing of his party over his uncompromising support of Israel's attacks on Gaza. Also, mobs of Israeli settlers have been caught on camera attacking Palestinian civilians and businesses.

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the war on independent media. Journalist Jonathan Cook’s searing talk at the International Festival of Whistleblowing, Dissent and Accountability on Saturday is on the counterattack from legacy media. Also, Alfred De Zayas has a new article about Nilz Melzer's book on Julian Assange.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss US/Russia relations. In what may be a prelude to a Putin/Biden summit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are scheduled to meet in Reykjavik on May 20th.

James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to discuss Middle East politics. Washington Post columnist Robert Ignatius wrote a column about the thirst for democracy in the Middle East. Trita Parsi writes a column in answer to Ignatius in which he addresses the fundamental reasons for the potential changes.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Craig Murray. Murray was recently convicted and sentenced for his coverage of the prosecution of the prominent Scottish nationalist politician Alex Salmond on sexual assault charges. Alexander Mercouris has written an excellent piece on the trial and sentencing.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the US economy. Inflation in the US has seen its biggest jump since 2008, and many are concerned that it could increase. Also, several GOP governors are cutting unemployment benefits, arguing that the move will help with labor shortages.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian and researcher, joins us to discuss the economics of the new Cold War. Dr. Horne provides a broad perspective on President Biden's part in the massive movement of money related to war.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Iran. Forty-three Republican senators led by Florida Senator Marc Rubio are demanding that President Joe Biden cut off talks with Iran over the country funding Hamas during the ongoing conflict in Israel. Caleb also covers a Press TV report that Russia and China have again backed Iran's demand for the removal of US sanctions.

