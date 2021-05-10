Colombia Facing Mass Protests; Israel Attacks Worshippers; What Rules-Based Order?

Colombia is falling into instability as the US-backed right-wing leader Ivan Duque may have pushed his people too far.

Colombian activist Charo Mina-Rojas joins us to discuss Colombia. Colombia's authoritarian leader Ivan Duque may have pushed his people too far as the nation experiences mass protests. The government violence against protesters is having a contradictory effect as protests grow and citizens get angrier.

Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss voter suppression in the US. Election pushback continues as various red states pass laws making it harder for voters to cast their ballots. Also, the GOP is experiencing a major intra-party squabble as pro-Trump forces battle to expel anti-Trump forces from Capitol Hill.

Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Israel is experiencing condemnation worldwide for invading a mosque during worship hours and using physical violence against worshippers. Also, the expulsion of families from Sheikh Jarrah may be a violation of international law.

Dr Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss proposed tax cuts. The Democrats are getting major pushback from progressives as they discuss keeping some of President Trump's tax cuts for the rich. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is arguing that this battle will define the party going forward.

Alexander Mercouris, host of "The Alexander Mercouris Show" on YouTube, joins us to discuss international law. Alexander discusses the Atlantic powers' argument that they are enforcing a nebulous suite of unwritten rules which they refer to as the "rules-based order". He argues that the alternative is the written and agreed-upon set of international laws that is ratified by the UN and other international bodies of law.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Pentagon policy. Ukrainian officials are claiming that they have been assured of receiving more lethal weapons from the United States. The weapons seem to be more of a money-laundering scheme than a means for defence, as it has been made abundantly clear that Ukraine is massively outclassed by the Russian military machine.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th", joins us to discuss Julian Assange. A recent video surfaced in which the president of Azerbaijan reminded a BBC reporter that Western powers are inhibiting freedom of the press by persecuting Julian Assange. Also, The Washington Post is legitimately complaining about the Trump administration getting information about their reporters as they ironically support the deep state assault on Julian Assange.

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss Iran. The US is signalling that they are willing to lift most of the sanctions on Iran to return to the JCPOA nuclear agreement. However, Iran is arguing that the US must lift all sanctions related to the agreement and return to the deal exactly as it left.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com