Polls Show the US Greatest Threat to Democracy; The War on Drugs is Over; Saudi-Iran Detente?

A poll conducted by a pro-NATO think tank found that globally, the US is seen as a bigger threat to democracy than Russia or China.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss a recent poll regarding worldwide threats to democracy. A poll found that globally, the US is seen as a bigger threat to democracy than Russia or China. The poll was conducted by a pro-NATO think tank that is headed by a former NATO Secretary-General. Two of the principal reasons are the inequality and power of technology, as well as social media corporations mostly based in Silicon Valley.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist. President Biden has committed to waiving patents for vaccines which are drawing fire from Big Pharma. Also, the CDC says that covid may be under control this summer.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to talk about Syria. Russia has dismissed the US criticism of their role in Syria arguing that they have been invited by the legitimate government and the US is illegally occupying Syria's heartland. Also, Iran is supporting the Syrian government's right to hold elections.

K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher joins us to discuss China. Many DC neocons are arguing that President Biden should vow to defend Taiwan militarily against China. Also, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said that the rise of China threatens the US' status as the world's dominant military player.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Iran. Iran and Saudi Arabia are involved in serious talks to lower tensions. Laith gives us the back story as to why these long-term adversaries seem to be burying the hatchet.

Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss India. A recent report argues that the extremist neoliberal economic policies of the Indian government are the main reason for the covid disaster.

Adam Eidinger, Washington, DC-based cannabis prohibition activist, joins us to discuss the drug war. The state's attorney for the city of Baltimore, Maryland, Marilyn Moseby, is declaring that the drug war is over and therefore refuses to prosecute small-time drug and prostitution offenses. Also, the war on drugs is creating the disastrous violence that has cost so many lives in Mexico.

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Palestinian activists are successfully engaging in anti-occupation activities using international legal bodies. Also, international pro-Israel lobby groups are arguing for changes in the definition of antisemitism.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com