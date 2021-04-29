UK Conspired against Assange; CNN Hires Propagandist; US Police Killings a Crime Against Humanity

A group of human rights experts is calling on the International Criminal Court in the Hague to investigate US police killings against Black Americans as a crime against humanity.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the CIA. Lee Camp's latest article reviews the recent Director of National Intelligence report, and argues that it is a perfect example of how the CIA and its sister agencies have gotten out of control. Camp recalls historical evidence of former US heads of state long ago, warning that this eventuality would be destructive for the nation.

Neil Clark, journalist and broadcaster, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. A recent report demonstrates that the UK government played an integral part in the extraction of Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian Embassy. Also, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Nils Melzer, has a new book in which he raises serious allegations about powerful interests manipulating the justice system.

Elisabeth Myers, lawyer, former editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia and democracy lead for Democrats Abroad, joins us to discuss Yemen. The Biden administration has admitted that they are still maintaining the Saudi air force. This seems to contradict earlier statements which implied that they intended to ease up support for the genocidal war against the impoverished nation of Yemen.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss propaganda in the US media. CNN is getting intense pushback for hiring Natasha Bertrand. Opponents argue that Bertrand has little credibility as a journalist, but is extremely useful for pushing unsubstantiated propaganda from the intelligence community. Bertrand has been repeatedly panned for playing fast and loose with the facts regarding the infamous "Steele dossier."

Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss President Biden's infrastructure plan and the US moves to restrict African nations' access to Chinese investment. The US is warning African nations against doing business with China in a move that smacks of colonialism and economic arm twisting. Also, President Biden's infrastructure plan is being pushed as a counter to China rather than a needed upgrade for America.

Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss Iran. As the Iran nuclear agreement negotiations seem to drift aimlessly, US National Security Adviser and noted neocon Jake Sullivan has been meeting with Israeli representatives to keep them apprised of the status of the deal. Also, Code Pink argues that little has changed in US foreign policy after President Biden assumed power.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in the economics and politics departments at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss the economy. Our esteemed guest discusses President Biden's proposed "American Families Plan." This plan includes increases in taxes for the wealthiest of Americans and would directly follow the infrastructure plan.

Gary Flowers, host of “The Gary Flowers Show” on radio station Rejoice WREJ-AM 990, joins us to discuss police killings in the US. A group of human rights experts are calling on the International Criminal Court in the Hague to investigate US police killings against Black Americans as a crime against humanity. The move to take the US government to the international court regarding the treatment of Black Americans recalls the legacy of William L. Patterson and Paul Robeson's 1951 "We Charge Genocide" petition to the UN.

