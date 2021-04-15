Register
08:58 GMT16 April 2021
    The Critical Hour

    Putin Says No to Biden Summit; Supreme Court Packing; Taliban Offensive

    The Critical Hour
    by ,
    Russian President Vladimir Putin has elected to pass on the offer of a face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden as the US, and NATO reportedly prepares another round of sanctions against his nation.

    Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on Youtube, joins us to discuss relations between the US, Russia, and China. President Putin has responded to Joe Biden's request for a summit by advising that he is not interested at this time. The request comes at a time when the US and NATO are reported to be preparing another package of sanctions against Russia. Also, the US has changed its plans to deploy two warships to the Black Sea after Russia strongly advised against such a move and a UK aircraft carrier is avoiding the Taiwan Straits.

    Dr. Colin Campbell, Washington, DC, news correspondent, joins us to talk about Supreme Court-packing. There are several political operations underway in Washington pushing the concept of realigning the Supreme Court. While many call the Democrats' proposals outrageous, much blame is pointed to former Senate leader Mitch McConnell for his political machinations, which held up Merrick Garland and fast-tracked GOP candidates.

    Kathy Kelly, American peace activist, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. The Taliban are advising that they will launch a new offensive and make the war-torn nation a "nightmare" for US soldiers, after President Biden advised that he will blow past the May 1st agreement date for withdrawal. Also, security analysts are reviewing the twenty-year occupation and concluding that the United States accomplished nothing other than death and destruction and may ultimately be saddled with another military loss. 

    Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Iran. Israel is said to be moving forward with a shadow war against Iran that many fear could get out of hand. There are reports that Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed not to abide by a resumption of the JCPOA nuclear agreement. Also, is the US' bungled exit and attempted return to Iran deal demonstrating to the world that America can't be trusted to hold to its commitments?

    Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss an online journalist who was visited by the police based on a fairly benign tweet. A California anti-war online citizen journalist was visited by police after he sent a fairly benign tweet criticizing AOC for her response to questions about the Israeli occupation of Palestine. It was later unearthed that the statement they were investigating was made in the comment section.

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss Bellingcat, a UK website that parrots deep state narratives and talking points. A recent article on The Grayzone ties the operation to deep state actors and exposes examples of their alignment with neocon and intelligence forces and media operators. 

    Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky and his foreign benefactors seem to have backed down in Ukraine in the face of a decisive Russian military force that has vowed to protect the people of Donbass and the Russian territory of Crimea. Is it possible for Zelensky to call off his suicidal military adventure without losing power in the unstable nation that he appears to operate on behalf of foreign benefactors?

    Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the US media and how it uses clandestine deceitful language to drum up support for war. The latest claims by "woke" neocons that leaving Afghanistan will hurt women's rights ring hollow in the face of the many deaths of Afghan women who were ignored or deemed collateral damage by those same figures. This is an example of media figures using manipulative language to support war. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Votre message a été envoyé!
