JCPOA Meeting in Vienna; US Pushes Dangerous Escalation in Ukraine; Yemen War Rages

National Director for Code Pink Ariel Gold joins us to discuss the Iran nuclear deal. The signatories of the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) are meeting in Vienna today to work on seemingly intractable differences between Iran and the US. The Biden administration has signaled their desire to renegotiate and expand the deal to include other issues, as the Iranians have preemptively rejected that request.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss President Biden's foreign policy. The Biden administration is engaged in extremely dangerous activities in Eastern Europe as they appear to be trying to push Ukraine into a disastrous conflict on the Russian border. Also, Patrick Buchanan writes an article in which he argues that it is not in the geo-strategic interests of the US to go to war with Russia or China over Ukraine or some obscure islands near the South China Sea.

John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the Derek Chauvin trial. In an extremely rare occurrence, the Chief of the Minneapolis Police Department testified against an officer on his force. He argued that Derek Chauvin's actions were not in keeping with departmental policies, ethics, or morals. Also, the prosecution is putting forth more witnesses today.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss China. The late Zbigniew Brzezinski argued that the worst possible scenario for the US empire would be a strategic alliance between China, Russia, and Iran. The policies of both presidents Trump and Biden have brought that to a reality. Also, the US is sending more warships to the South Sea, and they have released a white paper regarding their success in ending poverty.

Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss Georgia voting issues. The partisan battle over Georgia's new voting laws heats up as the GOP pushes back against corporations that are boycotting the state. Also, there are a large number of corporations who donated to politicians involved in drafting and passing the voting restrictions.

Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss Haiti. The Black Alliance for Peace is releasing a document in which they argue that the Black Lives Matter initiative should also be applied to Haiti. Also, they are demanding that the US completely remove itself from involvement in Haitian politics and stop supporting the current dictator Jovenel Moisie.

Kathy Kelly, American peace activist, joins us to discuss Yemen. President Biden is refusing to disclose exactly what level of support they are providing for the Saudi war on Yemen. Also, the Saudis seem to be losing the war, and there are significant signs that they are searching for an exit strategy that will allow them to withdraw without losing all of their strategic objectives and suffering an obvious military loss.

Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss Syria. The US is making a hypocritical move as they look to provide aid to Syria in response to a disaster that they have caused through draconian sanctions and illegal occupation of the nation's oil fields. Also, Washington has backed several jihadi groups that are involved in crimes against humanity.

