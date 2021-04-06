Register
10:44 GMT07 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    JCPOA Meeting in Vienna; US Pushes Dangerous Escalation in Ukraine; Yemen War Rages

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202104061082558994-jcpoa-meeting-in-vienna-us-pushes-dangerous-escalation-in-ukraine-yemen-war-rages/

    Iran meets with nuclear deal signatories in Vienna as Iran rejects incremental return to JCPOA

    National Director for Code Pink Ariel Gold joins us to discuss the Iran nuclear deal. The signatories of the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) are meeting in Vienna today to work on seemingly intractable differences between Iran and the US. The Biden administration has signaled their desire to renegotiate and expand the deal to include other issues, as the Iranians have preemptively rejected that request.

    Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss President Biden's foreign policy. The Biden administration is engaged in extremely dangerous activities in Eastern Europe as they appear to be trying to push Ukraine into a disastrous conflict on the Russian border. Also, Patrick Buchanan writes an article in which he argues that it is not in the geo-strategic interests of the US to go to war with Russia or China over Ukraine or some obscure islands near the South China Sea.

    John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the Derek Chauvin trial. In an extremely rare occurrence, the Chief of the Minneapolis Police Department testified against an officer on his force. He argued that Derek Chauvin's actions were not in keeping with departmental policies, ethics, or morals. Also, the prosecution is putting forth more witnesses today.

    Caleb Maupin,  journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss China. The late Zbigniew Brzezinski argued that the worst possible scenario for the US empire would be a strategic alliance between China, Russia, and Iran. The policies of both presidents Trump and Biden have brought that to a reality. Also, the US is sending more warships to the South Sea, and they have released a white paper regarding their success in ending poverty.

    Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss Georgia voting issues. The partisan battle over Georgia's new voting laws heats up as the GOP pushes back against corporations that are boycotting the state. Also, there are a large number of corporations who donated to politicians involved in drafting and passing the voting restrictions. 

    Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss Haiti. The Black Alliance for Peace is releasing a document in which they argue that the Black Lives Matter initiative should also be applied to Haiti. Also, they are demanding that the US completely remove itself from involvement in Haitian politics and stop supporting the current dictator Jovenel Moisie.

    Kathy Kelly, American peace activist, joins us to discuss Yemen. President Biden is refusing to disclose exactly what level of support they are providing for the Saudi war on Yemen. Also, the Saudis seem to be losing the war, and there are significant signs that they are searching for an exit strategy that will allow them to withdraw without losing all of their strategic objectives and suffering an obvious military loss.

    Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss Syria. The US is making a hypocritical move as they look to provide aid to Syria in response to a disaster that they have caused through draconian sanctions and illegal occupation of the nation's oil fields. Also, Washington has backed several jihadi groups that are involved in crimes against humanity.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Houthis, Russia, Ukraine, Joe Biden, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse