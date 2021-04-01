27 Organizations Urge Biden to Halt Reckless Rhetoric with Putin

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. A number of organizations, many of them left-leaning, are pushing back against President Biden's incendiary rhetoric against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The groups ask Biden to "vigorously pursue nuclear-arms negotiations with the Russian government."

Prof. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. President Biden has introduced a 2-trillion dollar infrastructure plan that he argues will also reshape the economy. Also, a number of Democrats are pushing for recurring stimulus payments, and others are pushing for tax breaks that overwhelmingly favor the rich.

Max Rameau, Haitian-born political theorist and author and organizer with Pan African Community Action, joins us to discuss the crisis in Haiti. A growing number of Americans are questioning Biden's administration regarding their support of Haiti's autocratic strongman Jovenel Moise. Max also updates us on the pro-Haiti protests that are taking place around the US.

Brian Mier, co-editor of Brazil Wire and correspondent for TeleSur English, joins us to discuss the crisis in Brazil. Controversial President Jair Bolsonaro has a new crisis on his hands. Alongside one of the worst covid outbreaks in the world, a political crisis is emerging as Bolsonaro sacked his defense minister. Three top military commanders subsequently resigned apparently in protest.

Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on Youtube, joins us to discuss the conviction of Craig Murray. In what many free speech activists are calling a miscarriage of justice, a Scottish court has found Craig Murray in contempt of court for articles posted to his website, as well as several tweets. The court is adjourned until May 7th. Mercouris discusses his consortium news article about this important subject.

James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. A new article posits that the corporate contracts for Afghanistan are a driving force behind keeping US troops in the war-torn nation. Also, hawkish lawmakers argue that troops should remain in the country to block China from accessing valuable minerals and other raw materials used for major industries.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss President Biden's Iran policy. Two months into his administration, President Biden has done nothing to reenter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran, and his window of opportunity may be quickly closing. Also, the leaders of Russia, Germany, and France have met to discuss a plan for getting Biden to return to President Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Is Biden unable or unwilling to work with Iran on a basis of mutual benefit?

Dr. Emmit Riley, political scientist and assistant professor of Africana Studies at DePauw University, joins us to talk about moves to limit President Biden's war powers. A number of members are looking at the 2001 authorization for the use of military force as a place to start addressing the lopsided power dynamic between the branches of government regarding the waging of military action.

