Register
10:51 GMT01 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    27 Organizations Urge Biden to Halt Reckless Rhetoric with Putin

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202104011082504983-27-organizations-urge-biden-to-halt-reckless-rhetoric-with-putin/

    Twenty-seven organizations issued a statement Tuesday asking President Biden to cease using "reckless" rhetoric with Russian President Vladimir Putin and move towards "constructive bilateral talks."

    Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. A number of organizations, many of them left-leaning, are pushing back against President Biden's incendiary rhetoric against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The groups ask Biden to "vigorously pursue nuclear-arms negotiations with the Russian government."

    Prof. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. President Biden has introduced a 2-trillion dollar infrastructure plan that he argues will also reshape the economy. Also, a number of Democrats are pushing for recurring stimulus payments, and others are pushing for tax breaks that overwhelmingly favor the rich.

    Max Rameau, Haitian-born political theorist and author and organizer with Pan African Community Action, joins us to discuss the crisis in Haiti. A growing number of Americans are questioning Biden's administration regarding their support of Haiti's autocratic strongman Jovenel Moise. Max also updates us on the pro-Haiti protests that are taking place around the US.

    Brian Mier, co-editor of Brazil Wire and correspondent for TeleSur English, joins us to discuss the crisis in Brazil. Controversial President Jair Bolsonaro has a new crisis on his hands. Alongside one of the worst covid outbreaks in the world, a political crisis is emerging as Bolsonaro sacked his defense minister. Three top military commanders subsequently resigned apparently in protest. 

    Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on Youtube, joins us to discuss the conviction of Craig Murray. In what many free speech activists are calling a miscarriage of justice, a Scottish court has found Craig Murray in contempt of court for articles posted to his website, as well as several tweets. The court is adjourned until May 7th. Mercouris discusses his consortium news article about this important subject.

    James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. A new article posits that the corporate contracts for Afghanistan are a driving force behind keeping US troops in the war-torn nation. Also, hawkish lawmakers argue that troops should remain in the country to block China from accessing valuable minerals and other raw materials used for major industries.

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss President Biden's Iran policy. Two months into his administration, President Biden has done nothing to reenter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran, and his window of opportunity may be quickly closing. Also, the leaders of Russia, Germany, and France have met to discuss a plan for getting Biden to return to President Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Is Biden unable or unwilling to work with Iran on a basis of mutual benefit?

    Dr. Emmit Riley, political scientist and assistant professor of Africana Studies at DePauw University, joins us to talk about moves to limit President Biden's war powers. A number of members are looking at the 2001 authorization for the use of military force as a place to start addressing the lopsided power dynamic between the branches of government regarding the waging of military action. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Craig Murray, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Afghanistan, Brazil, Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMF)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse