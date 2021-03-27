Biden to Stay in Afghanistan; China and Russia Ally Against Sanctions, Haitian Deportations Rise

The Biden administration has deported more Haitians in the last few weeks than the Trump administration did in all of 2020.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to review the important stories for the week. Biden may be the next deporter in chief as he has dramatically increased the number of Haitians deported since taking office. Also, China and Russia have formed a strategic alliance to push back against unilateral sanctions levied by the US and its junior partners in the European Union and the UK government is again caught using propaganda on its citizens.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss international politics with a focus on Eastern Europe. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky is taking aggressive measures against Russian-speaking citizens of his country as he dramatically increases censorship and levies sanctions against his political adversaries. Also, Washington continues a protracted battle against Germany in a bid to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and new iterations of Russia gate are being hatched by the US intelligence community.

Prof. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Another round of stimulus checks appears to be increasing consumer spending in the short term. Senator Bernie Sanders is moving legislation aimed at reversing corporate tax cuts and ending the "offshoring" of US jobs and weekly jobless claims have fallen to the lowest level in the last year.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy,", and Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq, come together to discuss this week's breaking news. A global times article asserts that the US uses the issue of human rights as a weapon to assault its adversaries and has no real concern for those who it purports to be protecting. Also, Russia and China's economic deals in the global south are used by the neocons as props to justify their imperial ambitions.

Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th", joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Georgia has enacted draconian voter suppression legislation which literally outlaws handing out water to persons standing in line waiting to vote. Also, the US continues to experience violence against Asian Americans, Evanston, Illinois is enacting reparations legislation, and several members of Congress are questioning the legality of US intelligence agencies operating on US soil.

