Blinken Threatens Germany; China Issues US Human Rights Report; US Loots Syrian Oil

The US empire moves to take control of German politics, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is threatening NATO "ally" Germany with harsh sanctions over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the latest US moves against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The US is dropping all pretense of respect for German sovereignty, as the Secretary of State threatens their so-called "ally" with harsh sanctions. The German government struggles to maintain the appearance of independence, as the US empire pushes to dictate their economic decisions.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the pandemic economy. US Representative Rashida Tlaib has introduced a bill that would provide a universal income of two thousand dollars per month during the coronavirus crisis, and one thousand dollars a month for a year after it concludes. Also, the Biden administration may be forced to take further action to halt evictions, as landlord lawsuits threaten to unleash a nightmare scenario of homelessness and despair.

George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant and chemical engineer, joins us to discuss China. In the face of unsupported claims of human rights abuses by the US and its allies, China has issued a comprehensive US human rights report. They argue that the US human rights fight is a fight between those seeking US hegemony and those who oppose a unipolar world order.

Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on Youtube, joins us to discuss the Russia-China alliance. Russia and China have agreed to join forces in an effort to push back against "illegal and illegitimate" sanctions that have been levied against them and their allies by the US empire and the EU. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov commented that "We reject zero-sum geopolitical games and reject unilateral illegitimate sanctions that our Western colleagues resort to more and more often."

Linn Washington, professor of journalism at Temple University, joins us to discuss the fallout from the Colorado massacre. Democrats are dealing with increased pressure to end the filibuster and pass new gun safety legislation. Also, Joe Biden calls for a new assault weapons ban, and conservative Senator Ted Cruz calls the gun law discussion "ridiculous theater."

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine's latest anti-Russia moves and the deterioration of EU-Russia relations. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelesnky has enacted sanctions against a number of Russian companies and media. Also, international security experts are predicting that the European Union's constant political, economic, and diplomatic attacks on the Russian Federation will lead to the severance of diplomatic ties, as Russia looks to strengthen its alliance with China.

Leo Flores, CodePink coordinator for Latin America, joins us to discuss Codepink's recommendations for US/Venezuela relations. Human rights activists recommend that US policy towards Venezuela should be centered around diplomacy and the well-being of its citizens. They recommend diverting from the counterproductive path forged by the Trump administration.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Syria. Human rights activists worldwide are fighting the deadly "Caesar sanctions" that have been levied against the Syrian people. Also, the US is occupying the oil fields of Syria, and there are numerous reports that they are looting the war-torn nation of valuable oil resources.

