18th Anniversary of Iraq Invasion; China and Russia Form Strategic Partnership

The US military occupies Iraq against the will of the Iraqi people 18 years after the illegal invasion of the Middle Eastern nation.

Neil Clark, journalist and broadcaster, joins us to discuss the anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq. Anti-war activists argue that the US should pay reparations to the people of Iraq after nearly two decades of misery and death set upon them by an illegal war. Also, ten years ago Julian Assange and WikiLeaks infuriated the US empire and its vassal states by releasing details of war crimes in Iraq. Today, Assange pays the price for exposing the moral decadence of US imperialism.

Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor at College of William and Mary and daughter of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, joins us to discuss the coronavirus. The US is reopening fully as stimulus checks arrive, and the roads and stores are packed with spring shoppers. Also, the AstraZeneca vaccine is shown to have about 79% effectiveness against the coronavirus as investigations into the possibility of complications with blood clots continue.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss his latest articles on President Biden's insults towards Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ritter argues that the international debacle of insulting a head of state would be laughable if the potential consequences were not so dire. Also, Ritter posits that US Secretary of State Tony Blinken's verbal assault on China's diplomats will surely backfire.

Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Biden administration's week of major foreign policy bungles. The Biden administration has alarmed both allies and adversaries alike, as they have threatened sanctions against Germany, India, Russia and China in the space of 72 hours. The buster and bravado may be playing well amongst the Washington neocon punditry, but none of the moves appears to be consistent with Biden's stated foreign policy objectives.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the strategic alliance between Russia and China. The alliance between military superpower Russia and economic superpower China is growing in response to the unhinged aggressive policies of the Washington, DC-foreign policy consensus. Also, North Korea is refusing dialogue with US diplomats because of their harsh aggressive tone, and China is stating that they are ready to step in and preside over peace on the Korean peninsula.

Ted Rall, a political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the influence of dark money in US elections. Alan Macleod's latest Mintpress article argues that the billion dollars of domestic dark money that the ultra-wealthy and major corporations spent on the 2020 elections are treated as business as usual by the US media while they push evidence-free conspiracy theories about the influence of memes on Facebook.

Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief at Consortium News, joins us to talk about the never-ending saga of "Russia-gate." In his latest article, Lauria argues that "when it comes to national security reporting, corporate journalists have time and again shown they are practicing something other than journalism." He goes on to illustrate how the latest US intelligence assessment gives cover for President Joe Biden to continue the absurd aggressive confrontation. Also, US entanglement in endless wars and internal instability have convinced the Chinese that Western-style democracy is not as attractive as their socialist alternative.

KJ Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss China. A series of spectacular stumbles including the 2008 economic crash and a bungled response has demonstrated to China that America's financial system is a paper tiger. Also, US entanglement in endless wars and internal instability have convinced the Chinese that Western style-democracy is not as attractive as their socialist alternative.

