09:31 GMT16 March 2021
    The Critical Hour

    Bolivian Coup Leader Jeanine Anez Arrested

    The Critical Hour
    Jeanine Anez, the leader of a 2019 US-backed Bolivian coup, has been arrested and faces a criminal investigation for terrorism and sedition.

    Leo Flores, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to talk about Bolivia. The leader of a violent Western-backed coup in Bolivia was found hiding under a bed early Saturday morning and arrested. Jeanine Anez was effectively appointed to lead the country by Western-backed intelligence agencies who engineered a 2019 coup against popular indigenous president Evo Morales. Anez ushered in a regime that used violence and brutality in an attempt to shut down a popular uprising against the foreign-backed takeover of the South American nation. The new democratically-elected government has pledged to investigate the coup and hold those involved accountable.

    Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Significant troop and military equipment moves towards the Donbas region of Eastern Ukraine are giving rise to fears that a government offensive is in the offing. Also, Kiev has planned a "Crimean Platform" summit as they push the Russian "annexation" of Crimea as their main foreign policy issue for the current year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ran on a platform of ending internal hostilities in the impoverished war-torn nation, but recent actions signal that his promises will not be fulfilled. 

    Netfa Freeman, Host of "Voices With Vision" on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us today. He is attending a protest at the Organization of American States regarding their participation in US State Department regime change operations throughout the Global South, and in particular their support for the Haitian Dictator Jovenel Moise. He updates us on the protest movement for Haitian independence from Western neo-colonial powers.

    Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss the crushing sanctions on Syria and Venezuela. The US is continuing the Trump administration's illegal regime-change plan in Venezuela by supporting murderous sanctions on the people of the South American nation. Also, on the other side of the world, the DC regime-change machine is executing the same policies against the people of Syria, as starvation accompanies medical deaths and misery at the hands of the Biden administration's push to oust the nation's legitimate leader.

    K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. The Biden foreign policy team is working to bring together a grouping, known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or "Quad," to confront China. The group, which includes Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, has existed since 2004 but is being led and repurposed by the US to be used as a tool against the Chinese government. The Biden team argues that this is an example of multilateralism, but their attempts at leading the direction of the union imply that they are embarking on a unilateral mission.

    Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in the Economics and Politics Departments at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss the economy. Congress recently passed a 1.9 trillion-dollar legislative package that is intended to relieve the citizens from the economic fallout of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Dr. Jack argues that the bill is too little, and possibly too late. He also discusses the coming eviction apocalypse, as well as other factors plaguing the broken neoliberal economic model.

    Chris Hedges, an investigative journalist, returns to enlighten us about his latest article, "Bandaging the Corpse." Hedges argues that the long-term effects of neoliberalism will not be mitigated by the Biden administration's 1.9 trillion dollar COVID-relief bill. He says that this legislation, "will, at best, provide a momentary respite from the country’s death spiral." Hedges goes on to say that rather than a freakish anomaly, Trump is the kind of demagogue that naturally appears when an empire is in the midst of a precipitous decline.  

    Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the unspeakable sadism of US foreign policy. The current policy of the DC foreign policy-blob is inflicting horrific suffering on innocent people throughout the world. The policies, usually designed to overthrow legitimate governments and replace them with Western neoliberal puppets, generally cause the most damage to the poorest people in the targeted nations.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Jeanine Anez, neoliberalism, Economy, protests, Haiti, sanctions
