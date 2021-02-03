New York State Health Experts Revolt Against Governor Cuomo

The deputy commissioner for public health at the New York State Health Department, the director of its bureau of communicable disease control, and the agency’s medical director for epidemiology have resigned over issues with Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Margaret Flowers, a pediatrician, health reform activist and co-director at Popular Resistance, joins us to discuss a report about a virtual mutiny of health experts in New York. Multiple complaints have arisen asserting that the Cuomo administration sidelined experts during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo has argued that he had no alternative other than to grab control over all systems related to pandemic services and the administration of the vaccine.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who pleaded guilty to deliberately lying to the FISA court about the Trump investigation. Strangely, Clinesmith was charged with a minimal crime and received barely a slap on the wrist. McGovern discusses the double standard as many whistleblowers acting to expose deep state crimes have been harshly treated by the judicial system.

Mark Sleboda, a Moscow-based international relations and security analyst, returns to discuss Secretary of State Antony Blinken's policies toward Russia and Ukraine. Blinken has indicated that he favors an aggressive policy involving ramping up military action in Ukraine. Also, the Biden administration is moving towards another round of sanctions towards Russia, North Korea, and possibly Myanmar.

Dr. Sharat Lin, a coordinating council member for the San Jose Center for Peace and Justice, joins us to discuss China. Dr. Lin recently returned from the Xinjiang region of China on a peaceful mission to review the situation with the Uighur population. He describes the trip, his findings, and the allegations of genocide by the Chinese government in that region.

Scott Ritter, a former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Iran. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeated misleading statements about Iran's ability and intent to create nuclear weapons. The notorious warhawk has even gone so far as to accuse the Middle Eastern nation of being weeks away from creating enough fissile material to produce a nuclear weapon, even though US intelligence agencies have repeatedly found Iran has no nuclear program intended for military use. Also, the Iranian foreign minister is offering the US a credible path for returning to the nuclear deal without losing respect.

Gary Flowers, radio talk show host and public policy analyst, returns to discuss congressional action against Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA). The Democratic party has introduced a resolution to remove the freshmen congresswoman from all committees in response to several statements that she has made. Have her outrageous statements and positions invited this action or are the Democrats unfairly muting the voice of a legitimate politician?

Chris Hedges, an investigative journalist, returns to enlighten us about his latest article, "Papering Over the Rot." Hedges argues in the piece that "the death spiral of the American empire will not be halted with civility," and that the unchecked power of the oligarchical ruling class is at the root of the American empire's collapse. Hedges also indicates that since this group put US President Joe Biden into the Oval Office, he will do their bidding and make the situation worse.

Activist Ramon Mendes joins us to discuss Ecuador. Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno is spending his final days in office in Washington, DC, fueling speculation that the Biden administration is planning a Bolivia-style coup or an attempt to stop the upcoming elections. Anti-imperialist candidate Adrez Arauz is almost certain to take control of the country and continue the leftward political slide in the global south.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com