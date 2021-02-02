Register
08:48 GMT02 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Trump Legal Team in Disarray as Attorneys Resign Over Strategy Dispute

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202102021081955348-trump-legal-team-in-disarray-as-attorneys-resign-over-strategy-dispute/

    Five members of the Trump impeachment legal team have resigned and two new members have joined as former US President Donald Trump pushes for a strategy focusing on allegations of massive election fraud.

    Jim Kavanagh, writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch and author of the article, "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss the Trump impeachment trial. The Trump legal team is in disarray as a number of attorneys have resigned. Reports suggest the president wanted the team to focus on his allegations of massive voter fraud, whereas legal experts argued for a strategy founded on the assertion that Congress cannot institute impeachment procedures against a president who no longer holds office. 

    Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at TheDuran.com and host of "The Duran" on YouTube, returns to The Critical Hour to discuss the Barr Durham investigation and apparent cover-up. In yet another sign that the Biden administration will be whitewashing the investigation into the origins of Russiagate, FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty to deliberately misleading the FISA court and received a sentence far below the standard for such a crime. Clinesmith was given a year's probation and allowed to walk free despite ample evidence that he was part of an organized effort to intentionally mislead the court and subvert justice.

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and Eugene Craig, Republican strategist and former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party, join us to discuss the COVID-19 relief package and political instability in the United States. The GOP has countered the Biden team's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill with a skinny bill that totals only $600 billion. Will US President Joe Biden accept it or go with Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-VT) recommendation of using budget reconciliation to bypass Republican opposition? The Republican Party struggles to maintain its political footing post-Trump as Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) has founded a political action committee to push against the party's embrace of the former president. 

    Niko House, a political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss the government's crackdown on domestic speech and dissent. A number of mainstream journalists are coming together to support a government crackdown on the media. Alleged lefty Anand Giridharadas posed an extremely dangerous question as he recently argued “it’s time for this question to be front and center: Should Fox News be allowed to exist?” Also, Bill Adair, founder of "Politifact," called for “a bipartisan commission to investigate the problem of misinformation and make recommendations about how to address it,” perhaps through “regulations and new laws.” Meanwhile, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is warning against the danger of new domestic terrorism laws. 

    Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of Shadowproof.com, joins us to discuss his latest article about Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Gosztola writes that Biden's notorious warhawk pushes the Pax Americana paradigm for order and that he "thinks if the United States does not impose its will and shape the world, then there will be no law and order." He goes on to discuss Blinken's alarming statements and policy positions on Ukraine, Libya, and Venezuela among other nations that the US has destabilized. 

    Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss the coup in Myanmar. The Myanmar military has overthrown the government and imposed a one-year emergency rule until new elections can be held. They are expected to soon reveal their handpicked government ministers, which are expected to be both former and current military personnel. The move came after the military's lopsided loss in recent elections in which they argued widespread fraud. Many are anticipating a harsh repression of dissent as extensive dissatisfaction of the coup manifests itself on social media. 

    Miko Peled, an author and activist, joins us to talk about Israel. In Miko's latest Mintpress news article, he argues the Biden administration's early indicators are that they will bend the knee to the Benjamin Netanyahu wing of the Israeli government. Peled discusses a recent panel of young people that he hosted. He says that the Democratic Party would do well to listen to the younger generation as they push for an Israeli peace settlement that respects the concerns of the Palestinians. 

    Nicholas Ayala, editor at the Anticonquista Media Collective, joins us to discuss the unity of Latin American nations against the declining US Empire. He also explains how the current anti-war positions in the United States leave little room for the anti-imperialist argument pushed by the victims of US imperial hegemonic oppression. Ayala explains how the political chaos and instability in the US has created new alliances in the two ruling parties, and that "each alliance represents a different section of bourgeois interests in the capitalist-imperialist empire." 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Antony Blinken, Israel, impeachment, Donald Trump, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar 1 February 2021.
    State of Emergency Declared in Myanmar
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse